Government considers fast-track for beauty

Who has the right to define beauty?

A report commissioned by government into how the quality of house-building might be improved has recommended that beautiful buildings get fast-tracked through the planning process.

And the secretary of state for housing likes the idea – seemingly unconcerned by the implication that the state would then have to define the very concept of beauty.

The fast-track for beauty recommendation is one of 130 in a report called Living in Beauty, produced by the Building Better Building Beautiful Commission.

Other proposals include opening old canals and urban orchards with a fruit tree for every home.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: “I am interested in the proposal of a ‘fast track for beauty’. Where individuals and developers have put in the time to create proposals for well-designed buildings, which use high quality-materials and take account of their local setting, it can’t be right their planning applications are held up.”

The obvious question is: how do we define beauty? Aecom director Patrick Clarke reckons he is up to the task. He said that, just as with people, the inner beauty of a building was as important as its outward perfection. And we’re not talking Colefax & Fowler wall coverings here.

“Quality design is about more than just the appearance of a project,” Patrick Clarke said. “As crucial as that is, it is also imperative how we address climate change, promote better health and well-being, foster greater bio-diversity and deliver the necessary supporting infrastructure.

“If proposals for new homes are to win public support and gain planning permission more quickly, then they must not just look beautiful but also demonstrate how they will deliver on this increasingly complex range of public policy objectives. Success will require a fully integrated design approach across a wide range of technical disciplines alongside an extensive programme of community and stakeholder engagement.”

However, Dean Clifford, co-founder of Great Marlborough Estates, said there were dangers in the state dictating any sort of definition for beauty. "Few could argue that many of today's housing estates are soulless and uninspired or that a lot of modern architecture grates against what most people consider 'beautiful' but there is a real danger here in having the government become an arbiter in what is beauty and what is not,” he said.

He added: "The commission has some very solid proposals, such as slashing VAT on retrofitting buildings, but others such as fast-tracking planning for 'beautiful' buildings will do little to tackle the housing crisis, which is primarily one of affordability not aesthetics. The planning process overall should be more simplified and streamlined to reduce cost and uncertainty, with a rules-based approach to decision-making that include design codes that respect the local vernacular."

