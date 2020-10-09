Government holds construction webinar to explain post-Brexit rules

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is holding an online seminar – a webinar – specifically for the construction industry, to explain what we know will happen. It takes place on 21st October. (Details below.)

How can you avoid the changes damaging you business? Are there any benefits that might come your way? This webinar is the pace to find out.

It is one a series free events that BEIS is running for different industry sectors, to guide businesses through the changes, including how to import and export goods, new processes for hiring foreign nationals, and how to do business with EU markets.

It is aimed at those who run or own construction businesses including merchants, manufacturers, house-builders, consulting engineers and supply chain businesses.

While the UK technically left the European Union on 31st January 2020, the government has still yet to ‘get Brexit done. An 11-month transition period means that it does not leave the EU single market and customs union until 31st December 2020.

We do not yet know what replacement arrangements the UK and the EU will have, if any – no deal has been agreed yet. Therefore there remain unanswered questions.This webinar is designed to makes things clearer, however, focusing on what we can know.

The government has also launched an online transition checker at www.gov.uk/transition for both businesses and individual citizens. Answer the questions and get a tailoired list of actions to plan ahead (or panic about) for 2021.

According to this, risks to businesses include not being able to send or take goods to EU countries from 1 January 2021, not being able to bring or receive goods from EU countries from 1 January 2021. It says that: you might have to change how you do accounting and reporting; there might be new tariffs on the goods you import or export; you or your employees might not be able to enter or work in some countries; you risk your goods being delayed or rejected when they reach the EU if you do not register for an EORI number that starts with GB; you might be fined for having the wrong carbon pricing policies; or you might have the wrong wood packaging (it needs to be ISPM15 certified); you might fall foul of chemical regulations; and your employees could be kicked out of the country if they have not got the right papers.

The free transition webinar takes place at 11am on Wednesday 21st October. To register, see bit.ly/UKTwebinar and click on the ‘construction’ tab.

The webinar will also be recorded and made available for those businesses unable to attend.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk