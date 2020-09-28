Graham begins expansion of Gullane school

The project will create new nursery accommodation, new classrooms, a multi-purpose hall and office space, with work delivered in two phases.

This project is being delivered by the council’s development partner, Hub South East, with Graham appointed as the main contractor. JM Architects undertook the design work.

The first phase will deliver a new nursery extension and outdoor play area to accommodate the provision of Scottish government’s increase of funded early learning and childcare from 600 hours to 1140hours. The other phase will cover an extension on the building’s east side that will provide new classrooms and a multi-purpose sports hall with changing facilities. A small extension to the front of the building will provide a larger front reception area and office space along with internal alterations.

Gullane Primary School was built in the 1970s and has been extended several times in the intervening years. The programme of works has been designed to provide additional facilities but also improve the flow of the building and its learning spaces.

An extra classroom was created over the summer ahead of the main construction work. Councillor Shamin Akhtar, the council’s cabinet member for education and children’s services, said: “Good progress has already been made over the summer break to create additional classroom space that would minimise disruption to the school while the construction is ongoing. Breaking ground outside is the next exciting step in this project which will deliver new, modern facilities. The nursery extension will also help us to meet our commitments to delivering additional funded hours of early learning and childcare.

Construction work on the nursery extension is due to be completed in April 2021, and on the classroom and hall extensions by August 2021.

