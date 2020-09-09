Graham brings in SES for York students' plumbing

CGI of the new student accommodation being built on York’s Heslington East campus

Graham is the main contractor for the 730-room scheme at the University of York’s Heslington East campus and has already started construction.

Graham has appointed SES to provide a full range of MEP design and installation services, from RIBA Stage 3. SES is expected to start on site in October 2020.

SES has installed services to 8,000 student beds in the last six years. The Heslington East Campus, coupled with a recent student accommodation win in the northwest, will take this total to 9,286 on completion of both schemes.

This project is the second time that Graham and SES have worked together; they previously teamed up on a similar student accommodation project in Salford in 2013/14.

SES will exploit the offsite prefabrication capabilities of Prism, its in-house manufacturing facility. Until recently the Prism workshop was actually in York, having been acquired from Shepherd Group in 2015. But it moved to a new facility in Coventry last year.

Graham strategic projects director Neil McFarlane said: “SES’ extensive experience in the student accommodation sector has great synergy with our own, making them an ideal project partner to join our team. We are proud to be working on such an important scheme for the university as part of its need to meet the growing demand for students to study in York.”

