Graham gets foot in door at TfL

The art deco building was built in 1927-29, when it was considered to be London's first skyscraper

The 55 Broadway Implementation Works project is the first contract that Graham has ever had with Transport for London (TfL).

The scheme involves the soft strip out of the existing restaurant kitchen, the demolition of the internal walls, including a vault room, and minor enabling works in line with the 2016 planning consent.

It also consists of the modification of the façade at the rear of the Grade I listed building, removing Crittal windows and installing louvre doors for a new sub-station.

The programme of works has been developed to separate the building’s office complex from the London Underground power supply and operational Underground station. At present, the power supply to the building is derived from the existing London Underground transformers.

The works began in December 2018 and is due to be completed by spring 2019.

Graham civils division managing director Leo Martin said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this strategically important project in central London. It represents our first ever contract with Transport for London, which is a major coup for us. We believe this Broadway scheme will allow us to work collaboratively with TfL and will demonstrate our technical competency and professionalism.”