Graham signs £161m healthcare contract

It has signed a £161m construction contract with NHS Grampian for Aberdeen’s Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre project at the Foresterhill Health Campus.

Gary Holmes, regional managing director for Graham, said: “These are pioneering facilities that will enhance healthcare provision in the North East of Scotland for decades to come. It’s a landmark contract for us and moves our business on to the next level of delivery.

The Baird Family Hospital will be built on the site formerly occupied by the Foresterhill Health Centre & Breast Screening Centre on what is claimed to be Europe's largest healthcare campus.

The hospital will unite all maternity, neonatal, reproductive medicine, breast and gynaecology services as well as a patient hotel and dedicated teaching and research facilities.

The Anchor Centre will attach to the existing Radiotherapy Centre and bring all haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof.

There will also be a dedicated lounge for teenage and young adult patients, an aseptic pharmacy to produce chemotherapy treatments and dedicated teaching and research facilities.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk