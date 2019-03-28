Graham to build Carlisle cancer centre

The new facility is set to open in 2021

North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust brought Graham on board through the Procure22 construction framework.

Services to be delivered in the new facility will include radiotherapy, day-case chemotherapy, oncology late phase clinical trials and oncology outpatient clinics. Therefore Grahama will build an 18-bay chemotherapy suite, a three-bed bay for day patients, two LINAC bunkers for X-ray machines and a CT (computerised tomography) scanner suite.

There will also be consultation and examination rooms, clinical planning and mould rooms and additional space for support staff.

Modular dry interlocking blocks will be used in the construction of the LINAC bunkers to provide protection from radiation outside of the bunkers.

The project is currently in the design phase, with work expected to complete in January 2021.

Graham healthcare director Keith Hayes said: “The project to create a new cancer centre at Cumberland Infirmary will play a vital role in improving facilities and services available to clinicians, patients and families across the region. It’s a crucial piece of work, and a positive step towards realising the NHS England Specialised Commissioners’ strategy for delivering sustainable models for cancer services in Cumbria.”