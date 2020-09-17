Graham wins Qiagen fit-out

Qiagen's new HQ was designed by architect Sheppard Robson

Graham will help to create 92,000 sq ft of office, laboratory, and clinical space at the recently constructed Citylabs 2.0 building, in Manchester’s Oxford Road Corridor innovation district.

Work, comprising of a CAT B fit-out over ground, plus five levels of accommodation, began in August 2020, and is scheduled for completion in May 2021.

Designed by Sheppard Robson, and developed by Bruntwood alongside the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, the building will become Qiagen’s centre of excellence for precision medicine, moving from its existing base at the Manchester Science Park.

Graham development director Sue Blanche said: “It is a tremendous honour for Graham to have been awarded this contract by Qiagen to fit-out its new Manchester headquarters, Citylabs 2.0, which is situated within Europe’s largest clinical-academic campus. At Graham, our focus is on delivering lasting impact, and this project will do exactly that as it will support Qiagen and its partners to bring real health benefits to millions of people, while also supporting the creation of thousands of high-quality jobs.

