Green Building Council publishes net zero guide

Publication of Unlocking the Delivery of Net Zero Carbon Buildings1 follows the launch in September of Building the Case for Net Zero2 – a feasibility study into the design, delivery and cost of new net zero carbon buildings.

UKGBC identified a need for further research to put wind in the sails of those trying to deliver net zero carbon buildings.

The new guidance is intended to help developers and project teams identify and respond to likely barriers throughout the process of delivering net zero carbon buildings. The guidance sets out a total of 17 barriers, grouped by RIBA stage, and categorises the opportunities to address them against four themes: design, cost, stakeholder engagement, and innovation.

UKGBC head of business transformation Alastair Mant said: “The race to net zero is on and its fantastic to see many developers and design teams setting bold ambitions. Achieving the necessary reductions in embodied and operational carbon requires large scale changes to how buildings are designed, constructed, and operated. There are many barriers along the way and we must work quickly to identify them and the corresponding opportunities to overcome them. We have created this guidance to point developers and design teams towards some existing opportunities and we will keep sharing solutions in order to accelerate the transition to net zero carbon buildings.”

This project forms part of UKGBC’s Advancing Net Zero Programme, sponsored by the Redevco Foundation, BAM Construct UK, Berkeley Group, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, Hoare Lea and JLL UK.

