Green light for £43m Brent mixed-use development

The planned new building at Morland Gardens

Brent Council has approved the construction of an adult education centre, affordable workspace and 65 new council flats.

The development is on the site of a Victorian building on the Stonebridge Park estate that houses Brent Start Adult Education and the charity Victim Support.

Cllr Amer Agha, Brent cabinet member for schools, employment & skills, said: “Given how Covid-19 has disproportionately affected Brent, both by case numbers and in its economic impact, this kind of new educational facility and the affordable workspace which will be provided, has never been needed more and so I’m very pleased that the committee voted in favour of the plans.

“While it means replacing the Victorian-era building, the benefits of the scheme are far greater and will have a tangible impact on the lives of our residents for generations to come.

“Scores of households will have an affordable place to call home, local entrepreneurs will have affordable workspace to start-up their businesses and the new purpose built adult education facility will help Brent Start to do even more in providing new skills and qualifications for our residents, helping them to be more competitive in the job market and progress their careers.”

Brent Council’s cabinet agreed in January to commit £43m to the scheme, including £15m of strategic community infrastructure levy (CIL) money to fit out the new educational facility.

