Green light for Leeds PBSA

Designed by regular Alumno partner architect Howarth Litchfield, the 11,955 sqm purpose-built student accomodation (PBSA) project is approved for construction on a disused site on Whitelock Street, described by the developer as ‘run down’.

It will have 105 residential units that will house 411 students in 53 studios and a range of four- to eight-bedroom cluster flats. Communal facilities will include gym, study, TV room, laundry room, roof terrace and a bike shed.

The ground floor of the building will have art studios and galleries.

“We have been creating premium quality student accommodation around the UK for over 14 years, and are delighted our next project will be in Leeds,” said Alumno managing director David Campbell. “Whitelock Street presents the ideal location due its proximity to the universities and city centre, and we believe this development will be a great addition to this emerging, creative district and will offer significant regeneration benefits at a crucial time. It will also assist in providing more housing options, particularly to local people by alleviating the need for students to rent family homes privately in the area.”

