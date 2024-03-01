Green light for Stratford student block

CGI of the planned development

Planning permission for the development on Marshgate Lane in Stratford was granted on 27th February 2024 following consultation with the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

The joint venture project between Alumno and Hurlington Capital will house 316 students and is designed by London architects Henley Halebrown.

Adjoining the future new Pudding Mill Lane masterplan currently being developed by LLDC, the development will be next to the Docklands Light Railway station of the same name.

University College London (UCL) has expressed interest in a nominations agreement, with the site being near its new East Campus.

Planning consultants Knight Frank worked on the submission. Partner Chris Benham said: “We worked hard with officers in a positive and constructive way to make sure that we achieved the design standards expected by the LLDC and our university partner, while also ensuring a very constrained site is deliverable. The site represents the missing piece of the Pudding Mill Lane puzzle, and its delivery will play a key role in the continued regeneration of the area.”

Henley Halebrown associate Jack Hawthorne said: “On an urban level the scheme forms a key piece of the emerging Pudding Mill Lane development, establishing a new street that connects Marshgate Lane with the City Mill River. This street will be characterised by a lively ground floor populated with artists’ studios and social space for students, encouraging communities to mix and rooting the building in its surroundings.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk