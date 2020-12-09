Grosvenor on carbon reduction drive across Mayfair and Belgravia

Thermal image of a Grosevnor property (Credit: Grey Hutton)

Measures set out in Grosvenor’s new sustainability strategy including replacing gas boilers in 55 properties with renewable energy sources and not letting any diesel, petrol or even hybrid vehicles deliver to any of its properties.

“All direct supply chain vehicles serving our London estate should be electric by 2025,” Grosvenor says.

The company, owned by the Duke of Westminster, is targeting a minimum 52% reduction in emissions by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

Grosvenor owns large swathes of Mayfair and Belgravia – 2,500 units – including 500 Grade I and II listed buildings and structures. A £25m retrofit programme has already contributed to a 25% carbon saving since 2013, future-proofing some 450 units in over 100 buildings. The estate now has 190 rooftop solar photovoltaics (PV) arrays, while six properties also have ground or air source heat pumps. These features are set to increase with the commitment to strip out gas boilers.

Chief executive James Raynor said commented: “Climate change is the single biggest risk to our business and society. To build climate resilience and future proof our portfolio we must fundamentally transform how we operate, develop and manage places. Today’s announcement signals a new level of ambition to climate action, setting out how we will become a net zero business in the next 10 years.”

Sustainability director Tor Burrows added: “Emissions from the built environment in Westminster are double the UK average. In committing £90m to the decarbonisation of our properties in Mayfair and Belgravia we will improve the resilience of our portfolio and the places in which we work. By 2030 we will have invested over £115m in energy efficiency and retrofit programmes on our estate.”

Hannah Fluck, Historic England’s head of environmental strategy, commented: “Older buildings can offer many lessons and insights to help us tackle the climate crisis. Investing in them in a way that makes the most of their inherent sustainability and resilience is an important part of our country’s journey towards net zero. Historic England welcomes Grosvenor’s commitments, and we look forward to exploring with them how best to deliver the dual benefits of reducing carbon and energy and conserving our built heritage for future generations.”

