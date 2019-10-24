Ground investigations begin for Shetland cable route

They will carry out the investigations along SSEN Transmission’s proposed onshore cable route from Weisdale Voe to the site of the Kergord Convertor Station. The work is part of a project tp provide a high-voltage direct-current underwater link between Shetland and the Scottish mainland. The Shetland HVDC Connection link will enable renewable electricity generators on Shetland to connect to the main GB transmission.

The ground investigation works will help inform the final design of the proposed onshore cable route, which connects the proposed subsea cable and converter station elements of the project.

A team of 30 will be undertaking the works, which will include drilling trial pits, as well as monitoring and conducting environmental and archaeological surveys. Overseeing the works will be a team of environmental and archaeological inspectors who will ensure any environmental impact is monitored and kept to a minimum.

To carry out the ground investigations around 30 bore holes will be drilled with rigs towed by specialised lightweight Hagglund vehicles with rubber tracks, which have been chosen for their low impact on peat lands.

Project liaison manager Kelly Scott said: “Ahead of works we would like to thank the local community for their patience while we carry out our ground investigation works. We will work to keep disruption to a minimum and to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused.”

The progression of the Shetland HVDC project remains subject to regulatory approval from Ofgem, which in turn is subject to Shetland developers demonstrated commitment to take their projects forward.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk