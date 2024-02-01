GT Access takes 200 JCB scissors

a JCB electric scissor lift

Supplied by dealer Gunn JCB, GT Access’s new fleet includes S1932E, S2632E, S2646E, S3246E, S4046E and S4550E models with platform heights spanning from 5.71 to 13.8 metres.

GT Access sales director Steve Moody said: “JCB’s development of these new direct electric drive models gives our customers multiple benefits over hydraulic motor machines. Customers prefer the electric drive models mainly due to two factors; increased productivity during the day along with enhanced gradeability when driving up slopes – so we are confident the new machines will prove very popular.

“We also chose to order these new JCB scissor lifts based on the reliability and resale values of the original JCB hydraulic drive machines we purchased five years ago, as well as the excellent brand name that JCB have in the UK. The older machines have also given us excellent ROI [return on investment] as well as being very reliable and looking in good condition for their age.”

Electric drive motors replace the hydraulic drive motors on the new JCB models, with up to 53% longer run time on a single battery charge, according to the manufacturer. The electric motors also claim increased torque to the wheels and up to 25% gradeability, making it easier to drive on inclines and to load up truck ramps.

Founded in 1982 by Geoff Till, GT Access operates a fleet of more than 3,000 machines from 12 depots around the UK. In 2022 it turned over £22m and made a pre-tax profit of £1.6m

