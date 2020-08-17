Guinness hands Wates £7m refurb work

Waverley Court was build by Seddon in 1973 for Crewe Borough Council

Wates will refurbish the 13-storey Waverley Court in Crewe and the Grade II-listed India House building in Manchester city centre.

The contracts total £7m and include timber aluminium window replacements for the 95 flats in Waverley Court and fire risk assessment works at India House, including a new sprinkler system and fire doors.

Works at India House also include roof repairs, decorating communal areas and remodelling the ground floor to create eight new apartments.

Guinness previously used Wates to repair façades and spruce up balconies on four high-rise tower blocks in Woolton.

These latest projects take Wates Living Space’s building maintenance portfolio to more than 200 tower blocks nationwide. This includes 59 projects for Birmingham City Council, such as the transformation of Barry Jackson Court, a disused 20-storey tower block, into temporary accommodation for 160 families. Wates was also responsible for the £7.2m external refurbishment of Trellick Tower in west London, replacing concrete exterior panelling and 1,000 windows.

Wates Property Services managing director David Morgan said: “Our latest contract with The Guinness Partnership further strengthens our impressive portfolio of improvement works to high rise buildings. Investment in tower block maintenance and fire safety has never been more important and to be entrusted with this by clients across the country demonstrates our teams’ expertise in carrying out complex compliance contracts.

“Much of the work to residential tower blocks is understandably urgent and sensitive for residents and our priority is always to ensure regular communication and to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We’re looking forward to starting work in Crewe and Manchester and to further build on our credibility in the delivery of high-rise projects.”

