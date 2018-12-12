Hadden Group picked for Falkirk nursery

The £1.9m project for Falkirk Council has been procured through the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) Schools & Community Buildings Framework.

The new centre will provide nursery facilities for 20 two-year-olds and approximately 72 older children aged up to five and there is provision for 25 members of staff.

The design is by Falkirk Council and ADP Architecture with structural engineer SBA Engineers and services engineer Hawthorne Boyle.

The layout has designed to promote free flow around the nursery and independence. Features include wall with interactive elements and storage. There will also be a sculptural element that will form a mezzanine level allowing children to go between levels independently and will provide quiet areas such as reading nook. The design provides for easy access between internal and external spaces, encouraging the children to be involved in outdoor activities.