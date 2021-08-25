Halo sheds light on drilling alignment

The band of green LED lights indicates that the auger is set right

The Halo, from Digga, uses LED lights around the top of the auger to indicate alignment.

A band of green LED lights indicates that the auger is in a plumb position, while a sequence of red and green lights guides the operator back to plumb when the unit goes out of alignment.

Halo helps to ensures holes are drilled plumb, reducing the number of in-hole angle adjustments, which can create an oversized hole. This in turn reduces the amount of concrete required to fill the hole.

Incorporating an alignment system into the hood of the drill is significantly cheaper than traditional systems, Digga says, as it eliminates the need for an in-cab display screen. This in turn means the operator never has to look away from the job in hole.

The Halo system can be powered either with a cable plugged into the cab’s cigarette lighter plug or by battery.

It uses a microprocessor and six sensors to provide readings accurate to +/- 0.25 degrees, even under heavy vibration, Digga says. ,

Halo has been on the market in Australia for 18 months. Production has now been ramped up to bring it to Europe. A US launch is planned for January 2022, with Asia to follow towards the end of 2022.

The Halo system will be available in Europe from 6th September 2021, initially on Digga drills PD3 to PD7, which suit most machines around the 3 to 8 tonne range. Digga says that it is looking to releasing Halo for its full range of earth drills next year.

