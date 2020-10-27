Haribo picks contractor for its largest factory

Gilbane Building Company of Milwaukee will be general contractor for the manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

“Haribo will invest well above $300 million [£230m] in our state-of-the-art facility, the largest project in our 100-year history,” said Wes Saber, chief financial officer, Haribo of America.

“We're proud of this major milestone and partnering with Gilbane Building Company on bringing our first North American factory to life,” said Arndt Ruesges, chief production officer, Haribo of America. "We chose to partner with Gilbane, because of the company's extensive experience, breadth of knowledge and commitment to service. We share the same core values of quality and trust.”

Gilbane Building Company will be responsible for all construction and site management. Construction on the 136.8-acre facility will begin this year.

“It's a great honour to partner with Haribo, and we're so pleased we earned the team's trust to deliver this world-class manufacturing complex," said Gilbane Building Company senior vice president Adam Jelen.

“We're beyond excited about selecting our general contractor and making progress to begin construction on our site,” said Rick LaBerge, chief operations officer, Haribo of America. “Our manufacturing facility will be one of the largest in the confectionery industry, and we'll be well-positioned to grow our brand as we bring childlike happiness to customers and consumers through our sweet treats.”

