Harrow picks Wates for £600m Wealdstone regeneration

Harrow Civic Centre is going to be replaced, according to the plans

Wates has been chosen as the council’s partner and 50/50 co-owner of Harrow Strategic Development Partnership (HSDP).

The plan is to revamp Wealdstone town centre, building 1,500 new homes and a new civic centre as well as shops, offices and a school.

Work is focused on three sites that together cover 7ha: Byron Quarter (phase 1), land formerly used as a driving test centre); Peel Road, currently an underused car park and the proposed site for the council offices; and Poets Corner, site of the current civic centre.

The Harrow Strategic Development Partnership is due to start in February 2021 with the first homes built in 2022. Further sites may be added later.

Harrow Council leader Graham Henson said: “During these difficult times it is important to have something to look forward to – our ambitious plans will give families an affordable place to call home, create jobs for local people, build a new council HQ, and re-energise Wealdstone town centre.

“Through our partnership with Wates we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a real and lasting difference to the lives of our residents and boost the local economy. Now is the right time to redevelop these three sites and build a better Harrow for our residents and businesses”.

Wates Residential development director Kate Ives said “Wates Residential is delighted to have been chosen as Harrow Council’s partner to help deliver its ambitious vision to Build a Better Harrow. We look forward to working with the council as we build more than 1,500 much-needed high-quality homes and a new civic centre at the heart of the local community.”

