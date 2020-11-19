Hart wins £10.4m housing contract

The company, which is part of the Cruden Group, will build a total of 79 units will be built at Morris Road in Newtongrange.

The development, which is expected to get under way this month, will provide a mix of two-storey houses, two- and three-storey apartments and four-in-a-block cottage flats.

Gill Henry, business development director of Hart Builders, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the project at Morris Road, and to continue our long-standing relationship with Midlothian Council. Close partnership working with the Council over many years has allowed us to continually develop the quality and energy-efficiency of the homes we build, for example adding features such as sprinklers and electric car charging points to ensure the new homes meet future safety and environmental regulation changes.

“As with all of our developments, we will work closely with the council to bring benefits to the wider Midlothian community. We will provide a number of initiatives on the project including jobs, work placements and training opportunities for people within the local area.”

Councillor Stephen Curran, the cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said, “This is a much- anticipated development in Newtongrange which will increase the stock of council housing in the area at a time when there is continued high demand for affordable homes.

"The addition of 79 high-quality council houses will help meet the needs of local people who are finding it difficult to get onto the housing ladder. The wider community will also benefit from this development in terms of work and training opportunities which it brings to the area. We look forward to this project getting under way in the near future.”

