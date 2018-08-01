Haulage firm must pay £400k after fatal trapping

Worcester Crown Court heard how, on 11th December 2013, Tooles Transport employee Kevin Scott, aged 60, was helping a colleague to reverse a vehicle when he became trapped between the reversing vehicle and his own. His injuries proved fatal.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found drivers were routinely labelling up their loads in the yard whilst other lorries were returning to the yard and reversing in close proximity. The investigation found there was no segregation of vehicles and pedestrians, lighting was inadequate and there was deep shadow between parked lorries.

Tooles Transport Limited of Rushock Trading Estate, Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire was found guilty of breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety At Work Act 1974. It was fined £150,000 and ordered to pay costs of £253,728.07.