HB Projects in administration

The company, which employs around 160 staff, posted an announcement on social media saying: “This has been a difficult, but necessary step due to a number of cancelled and/or deferred projects which has meant that we are unable to maintain a positive cash-flow throughout the forthcoming months.

“We appreciate this action affects a large number of people, including our supply chain. We would also wish to thank each team member of HB Projects for all your hard work over the years.”

HB Projects specialises in the retail sector and has delivered projects of major companies including Asda, Morrisons, B&Q, Greggs and Lidl.

In addition to its Bradford headquarters, HB Projects also has offices in Livingston and Gatwick.

Its latest accounts show a turnover of £56.7m in the year ending KFebruary 2022, up from £46m the previous year. Pre-tax profit was down, to just over £1m, from £1.3m in 2021.

