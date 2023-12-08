Heathrow warehouse approved for redevelopment

CGI of the planned development on Radius Park

The new RP6 warehouse will be a consolidation of two previous warehouse buildings at the 16-acre Radius Park campus, which is owned by Airport Industrial Property Unit Trust (AIPUT).

The building will be stripped back to the structural steel and floor slab to create a new high quality, sustainable and flexible single warehouse building that will also include Grade A first floor offices and benefit from a highly secure, fenced location.

The new timber-clad warehouse has been designed to achieve EPC A+ energy sustainability performance, with roof-mounted photovoltaic panels and other low carbon technologies.

RP6 represents the latest step in AIPUT’s Pathway to Net Zero strategy, which seeks to decarbonise the fund’s operations and its entire logistics real estate portfolio by 2040.

