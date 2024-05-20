Heidelberg acquires Bristol muckaway specialist

B&A turned over more than £50m last year

The acquisition of B&A is in line with Heidelberg Materials’ strategy to meet demand for recycled materials in the construction industry, just as it was for its recent acquisition of Mick George Limited in the east of England.

B&A Group joins Heidelberg Materials’ recycling business line.

B&A Group was established in 1993 as Bristol & Avon Transport & Skip Hire Ltd in 1993 by the late Jimmy Berkely. It has since expanded to site clearance, earthworks, land remediation the supply of recycled and primary aggregate. It has 70 employees.

Still under the ownership and management of the Berkely family, it had its most successful year to date in 2023, turning over more than £50m and making a pre-tax profit of £9.1m.

Simon Willis, chief executive of Heidelberg Materials UK (formerly Hanson UK), said: “B&A Group is a successful business with an unrivalled reputation in the southwest, underpinned by a strong team.

“This announcement follows the completion of our acquisition of Mick George Limited and adds an additional source of high-quality recycled materials for use in our sustainable building materials.

“It is an exciting opportunity for us, and I am looking forward to working with the B&A Group to grow the business further.”

