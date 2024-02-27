Heidelberg invests in cold recycling plant

The Wirtgen KMA 240i batching machine

The Wirtgen KMA 240i batching plant can use both reclaimed and primary aggregate to produce cold mix materials for road works.

Its ability to use reclaimed aggregate helps to boost the sustainability credentials of both Heidelberg and its customers.

The Wirtgen KMA 240i mobile plant has a large mixing capacity (240 tonnes) and can process base materials, including recycled construction materials, asphalt planings and primary aggregate. It enables the company to use technologies such as foamed bitumen, emulsion, and cementitious and biogenic binders to produce a range of cold mix materials.

Ian Price, contracting managing director, said: “Our investment in this new mobile plant allows us to complement our existing range of sustainable solutions with the option of cold mix products, saving energy and associated CO 2 emissions.

“It provides a cost-effective solution for road construction and maintenance projects, allowing recycling of 100% of worn-out road surfaces, which can be recycled back into new materials, reducing the need for primary aggregate.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk