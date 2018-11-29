Heijmans and BAM consider pooling asphalt plants

The two companies have jointly submitted a request to the European Commission to have an investigation into this transaction carried out by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM).

Currently, Heijmans and BAM each operate a number of asphalt plants. Their idea is to combine their knowledge, expertise and investments in innovation. Increasing the sustainability of the asphalt chain is an important objective for both, from lowering CO 2 emissions reuse of raw materials and semi-finished products. Collaboration is also seen as offering opportunities to make better use of the available capacity and to improve the utilisation rate of the asphalt plants, with a view to improving efficiency and achieving better returns.

In addition to the companies’ own clients, the new asphalt company would serve third parties in the asphalt market. The indicative annual revenues of the new asphalt company are approximately €90m.