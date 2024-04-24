Hemsec opens new SIP factory

Unveiling the new press

Hemsec’s new £4m structural insulated panel (SIP) manufacturing hub, in Knowsley, is equipped with a state-of-the-art press machine promising “unparalleled efficiency and precision” in the production of SIPs.

Hemsec managing director Stephen Painter said: “The opening of Hemsec’s SIPs manufacturing hub represents a transformative moment for Liverpool and the British manufacturing industry. With the capabilities of this pioneering press machine, we have an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate the construction of much-needed truly affordable social housing, providing safe and sustainable homes for our communities.

“A fabric-first approach to sustainable buildings is crucial for ensuring the performance of our homes is optimised now and remains for the lifetime of the building, securing longevity in energy efficiency."

