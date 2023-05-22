Henry fined £234k after worker falls from platform

Ovidiu Dobra was injured when the platform collapsed

Ovidiu Dobra was working for Henry Construction Projects Limited at a building site on Kensington High Street when the incident happened on 2nd March 2021.

Mr Dobra, 51 at the time, was working on the 10ft-high platform when it collapsed. He sustained serious injuries to both legs, leaving him with long-term difficulties with movement and ability to work.

Mr Dobra, who is from Romania, was working on the demolition of a building as part of the construction of a new commercial and residential building.

A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Henry Construction Projects failed to take appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of persons working at height.

Henry Construction Projects Limited, of Church Road, Cranford, Hounslow, London, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. It was fined £234,000 and ordered to pay £12,369 in costs at Westminster Magistrates Court on 16th May 2023.

