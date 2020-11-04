Heritage specialist joins Knowles board

Aidan Mortimer

Aidan Mortimer began his association with Knowles earlier this year with the formation of Knowles Heritage, set up after the collapse of Oxford-based heritage building specialist Symm.

At the time, Knowles recruited former Symm contracts manager Hugh Bickerton to be operations director of its new Knowles Heritage division and Symm’s former chief executive Aidan Mortimer became business development and historic building advisor. (See previous report here.)

Aidan Mortimer now moves from being an adviser to a board director.

At Symm, where he was chief executive from 1997 until 2016, he was involved in the management of major refurbishment projects for Oxford University and its colleges, as well as large private residential schemes and a series of construction projects for chef Raymond Blanc’s hotel, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons.

Aidan Mortimer is a fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Chartered Institute of Building and the Royal Society of Arts. He sits on the judging panel of the Prince of Wales’ building craft apprenticeship scheme and is a governor of the Building & Crafts College in London.

Robin Knowles, group managing director of Knowles, said: “Aidan’s experience, expertise, advice and approach will enable Knowles to continue our growth in London and the Home Counties, and his unique, highly specialist and well-respected knowledge of historic building work and architecture will allow us to operate within a new sphere, engaging with new architects and clients to build projects that are truly remarkable.”

Knowles specialises in complex construction works, particularly basement extensions, as well as country estate development. It has 21 projects live across London, Berkshire and Oxfordshire with contract values ranging from £850,000 to £30m, across both private residential and commercial schemes.

