Heron Brothers wins £22m leisure contract

The Helensburgh Waterfront contract for Argyll & Bute Council also includes strengthened flood defences and improved public meeting space for residents and visitors.

Work will start on site in August with the new building due to open to the public in August 2022. The schedule is based on current Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential construction work – which includes the Helensburgh Waterfront development - being lifted in August as indicated in the Scottish government’s routemap out of lockdown.

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, policy lead for finance & major projects, said: “The appointment of Heron Brothers Ltd marks one of the most significant milestones of this complex project. The award of this contract is the culmination of years of planning, engagement, consultation and due diligence.

“As we emerge from Covid-19 and its global impact, contracts and projects such as the Waterfront development will play an essential part in helping our regional and national economies to recover. As work starts in August, our local economy will benefit from employment and service opportunities.”

Heron Brothers regional director Cathal Heron said: “Heron Brothers Ltd are delighted to collaborate with Argyll and Bute Council and their team to construct the Helensburgh Waterfront project for the area. The new leisure centre will continue to enhance our considerable experience in the sports and leisure sector and we are looking forward to starting on site and delivering a first class facility for the people of Helensburgh.”

