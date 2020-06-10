Herts adds to Interserve’s highways haul

The work, when finished, should shorten journey times between Ware and Stevenage

The improvements to the road between between Watton-At-Stone and Tonwell are expected to shorten journey times between Ware and Stevenage.

Interserve Construction will remodel the A602 /A119 roundabout, constructing a segregated left turn lane for east bound traffic and a single carriageway off-line realignment of the existing A602 carriageway.

Substantial earthworks are required and a new bridge over the Dane End tributary is to be constructed. The site will have extensive landscaping with the construction of two new junctions with existing side roads.

Interserve was awarded the contract through the Eastern Highways Alliance framework. It starts work this month, with completion due by early 2022.

Phil Bibby, Hertfordshire county councillor for highways and environment, said: “The A602 is a key route between the A1(M) and the A10, as well as an important road for local traffic, so the improvements we’re planning will make a real difference. The tight bends and traffic turning right both cause delays and fixing these problems will help traffic flow more freely and safely.

“With around 100,000 new homes expected in Hertfordshire by 2031, we’re expecting an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, so it’s vital that we invest in key schemes to improve the road network and keep Hertfordshire moving as the population grows.”

Interserve divisional director Wayne Howell said: “Our appointment to improve the A602 in Hertfordshire is a further addition to the portfolio of highways we are delivering on behalf of local authorities including recent appointments in Suffolk and Thurrock.

“The award of this contract is a testament to our capabilities and track record in delivering road infrastructure projects for local authorities and Highways England around the UK and our work on the A602 will bring real benefits to residents and businesses around Stevenage and Ware.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk