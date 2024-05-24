HG breaks ground on Leeds' BeckYard

CGI of the Beck Yard, designed by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher

McLaren Living’s new BeckYard development is in Leeds’ South Bank regeneration area, an emerging residential and mixed-use quarter in the city centre.

Designed by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher (CJCT), the build-to-rent (BTR) scheme is going up on a former car park site.

BeckYard will have 375 apartments for rent. Amenities will include residents’ lounges, shared workspaces, gym and events areas – with roof gardens on the first, ninth, and 14th floors. Just 46 of the flats will come with a car parking space; the rest will have to compete for the 226 resident cycle spaces.

McLaren’s funding partner is Heim Global Investor and BeckYard received grant support from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s brownfield housing fund.

HG Construction chief executive Adam Quinn said: “This is our fourth scheme for the McLaren Group and will strengthen the collaborative relationship between our two companies. BeckYard is HG’s third project in the Leeds area and we are looking forward to further contributing to the city of Leeds and more specifically the South Bank area with this fantastic scheme.”

BeckYard is expected to complete in early 2027.

Representatives from McLaren Living and HG Construction gathered on site this week with members of the project team for an official ground-breaking ceremony

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk