Higgins bags £176m Ledbury Estate redevelopment

The replacement blocks are designed by Karausevic Carson Architects

The four 13-storey tower blocks were identified in 2017, after the Grenfell Tower fire, as ‘having serious structural and fire safety issues’ and are to being replaced by six new blocks, ranging from five to 22 storeys in height, designed by Karausevic Carson Architects

Where previously there were 224 homes, Higgins will build 340, of mixed tenure.

Ledbury Estate residents themselves voted in favour of demolishing the four blocks (Bromyard, Peterchurch, Sarnsfield and Skenfrith) and starting again.

The first phase will see 80 homes within two new blocks on the site of the former Bromyard House tower. Phase two will see the demolition of Peterchurch, Sarnsfield and Skenfrith Houses and associated underground garages to create 260 new homes, two commercial units and the new community centre and sports pitch.

Higgins Group chief executive Declan Higgins said: “On the back of our successful partnership with Southwark Council at our Ecole development we are delighted to be appointed as development partner to redevelop Ledbury Estate.

“This scheme has undergone extensive consultation with the community who have been at the forefront of the design process; we now look forward to starting work to deliver these much needed new homes for the area.”

Southwark Council’s cabinet member for new homes and development, Cllr Helen Dennis, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Higgins to the Ledbury Estate project. Their appointment marks the next milestone in our journey to providing high-quality new homes on the estate in line with our residents’ wishes. We look forward to seeing these new homes and amenities become reality as the transformation of the Ledbury Estate gets under way.”

