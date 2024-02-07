Higgins starts works on Ledbury Estate

The photo call for ground breaking

The first phase of construction works to regenerate the south London council estate is taking place on the site of the former Bromyard House. Higgins will build 80 new homes across two blocks, made up of 45 council homes, 15 shared ownership homes and 20 homes for private sale.

Southwark Council described that start of building works as a key milestone in the £176m redevelopment of the whole of Ledbury Estate after many years of planning.

The redevelopment was proposed after four towers on the estate, built in the 1960s, were identified as having serious structural and fire safety issues after the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire prompted inspections of tower blocks. Following consultation Ledbury Estate residents voted in favour of demolishing the four blocks and rebuilding.

The four 13-storey tower blocks are being replaced by six new blocks, ranging from five to 22 storeys in height, designed by Karausevic Carson Architects.

At a ground breaking ceremony this week Higgins Group chief operating officer Dominic Higgins said: “We are delighted to be marking this important milestone on site with residents and Southwark Council. As well as delivering these high quality new homes for local residents, we are committed to delivering community engagement and social value and ensuring we leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

In total, the Ledbury Estate redevelopment will provide 340 new homes, 224 of which will be council homes to replace those from the old towers. The council will also build an additional 36 new council homes, taking the total to 260 council homes, as well as 15 shared ownership homes and 75 homes for private sale.

The first phase is expected to complete in spring 2026 and the entire Ledbury Estate redevelopment is expected to be finished by 2030.

