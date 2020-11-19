Highways contractor builds go-anywhere pothole fixers

One of the Isuzu F110.210(E) rigid trucks

Sunderland based Velocity has road repair contracts with local authorities across the country. It was looking for a solution to help tackle potholes on the most constricted parts of the UK’s road network.

The Isuzu F110.210(E) rigid trucks are now in service with Velocity in Cornwall, providing a preventative and reactive maintenance programme for potholes.

The specialist Velocity body fitted on the trucks has been designed and built by Velocity in-house at its manufacturing plant in Sunderland. The truck/body combination provides a short wheelbase and vehicle width that eases access to both single-track country lanes and busy urban areas.

“These new trucks will open up new areas of the road network for Velocity to repair, providing a better service for road users and helping to keep communities connected,” said Velocity managing director Dominic Gardner. “In some rural areas, narrow lanes are inaccessible for the larger machines in our fleet. Designed in collaboration with our customer, Cormac [Cornwall Council’s contracting business], these new machines allow us to access those roads and increase productivity.”

The 11-tonne truck chassis provided Velocity with an increased chassis payload, with capacity for enough material to patch up to 200 potholes a day per vehicle. Both vehicles were supplied Isuzu Truck dealer Thompson Commercials.

