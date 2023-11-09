Hill submits Bristol plans

CGI of Hill's Amerind Grove plans

Hill plans to build three, four, and five-bedroom family houses, as well as one and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom maisonettes at the Amerind Grove site on Raleigh Road in Bristol.

The 3.5-acre site was previously occupied by a care home.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “There is an acute housing shortage in Bristol, particularly for family homes. We have worked with the local Southville community to ensure our planning application for the Amerind Grove site will help address local housing needs. It will provide a sustainable development of over 100 high-quality, energy-efficient family homes, including over 30 much-needed affordable homes for local people, and we look forward to working with Bristol City Council to progress this application.”

The properties have been designed with air-source heat pumps, permeable paving, green roofs, rain gardens, and underground water tanks.

