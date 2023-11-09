  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri November 10 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Hill submits Bristol plans

Hill submits Bristol plans

21 hours The Hill Group has submitted a planning application to build housing on the site of the old Wills Tobacco Factory in Bristol.

CGI of Hill's Amerind Grove plans
CGI of Hill's Amerind Grove plans

Hill plans to build three, four, and five-bedroom family houses, as well as one and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom maisonettes at the Amerind Grove site on Raleigh Road in Bristol.

The 3.5-acre site was previously occupied by a care home. 

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “There is an acute housing shortage in Bristol, particularly for family homes. We have worked with the local Southville community to ensure our planning application for the Amerind Grove site will help address local housing needs. It will provide a sustainable development of over 100 high-quality, energy-efficient family homes, including over 30 much-needed affordable homes for local people, and we look forward to working with Bristol City Council to progress this application.”

The properties have been designed with air-source heat pumps, permeable paving, green roofs, rain gardens, and underground water tanks.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »