Hird opens Midlands depot

Alan Peck, left, and managing director Phil Hird

The company's western hub on the Hayes Trading Estate in Halesowen offers mini cranes, glass lifting equipment, access platforms and training courses.

Hird also has depots in Doncaster and Redhill, as well as headquarters in Hull.

Managing director Phil Hird has appointed Alan Peck as his area manager for the West Midlands. Alan Peck previously sold Japanese Meada mini cranes for UK distributor Kranlyft. Hird was his best customer.

Phil Hird said: "We've planned this move for some time and we're already extremely pleased with the level of interest in our services in the West Midland region and beyond. We're located just 10 minutes from the M5 with fantastic transport connections throughout central and west England and into Wales, so we're excited to take this opportunity now.

"The Covid-19 pandemic complicated our planning, but we've overcome this, and our new depot is part of much longer-term strategic plans, so we're confident that expanding at this time is the right thing to do."

Alan Peck said: "Hird is bringing an unrivalled range of hire services and lifting expertise to the region, which has been welcomed by current customers and a fast-growing number of new ones.

"We're stocking a complete range of new machines, lifting equipment and training expertise on site so we can quickly fulfil the requirements of our customers. The West Midlands is still the industrial heart of the UK so there is huge potential.”

A Maeda MC285 mini crane outside Hird's depot on the Hayes Trading Estate in Halesowen

