New home for Hitachi in Glasgow

The new premises in Cumbernauld

Hitachi has left its 1,200 sq ft Bellshill parts depot to open a 12,500 sq ft product support facility on Ward Park Industrial Estate in Cumbernauld, providing parts, service and sales support.

It has a large concreted yard to house new and used Hitachi machines.

Stephen Creaser, director of product support at Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCMUK) said: “By investing in bigger premises, employing new sales staff, additional service engineers and a dedicated product support manager we can ensure that customer uptime will be maximised throughout the region to increase profitability and reduce machine downtime.

“There is massive scope for growth here in Scotland, as we have already gained the trust of many new customers since the announcement of the new depot, and we look forward to driving their business forward over the coming months and years.”

