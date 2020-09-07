HK project suspended after settlements exceed limits

Two settlement monitoring checkpoints were found to have exceeded the limit at the Kai Tak Area 1E Site 2.

Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway Corporation (MTRC) reported last week that the readings recorded in the two settlement monitoring checkpoints installed inside the railway tunnel of the Tuen Ma Line Phase 1 had reached 20.1mm. The pre-set trigger level for works suspension is 20mm.

A site inspection reaffirmed the readings.

The government’s Buildings Department deployed staff to inspect the affected railway tunnel and confirmed that it is structurally safe.

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department has reviewed the monitoring data submitted by the MTRC in relation to the railway’s safe operation and confirmed that the condition of the railway fulfils operational safety requirements.

The building works concerned have not affected the structural safety of railway facilities and the railway's safe operation, said a government statement.

The departments and the MTRC will closely monitor the situation. The Buildings Department and the MTRC will request the registered building professionals responsible for the development project to formulate mitigation measures and adopt a construction method to alleviate the effects on the railway facilities.

