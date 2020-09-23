Hochtief lands $2.3bn San Diego air terminal

Turner and Flatiron are scheduled to begin construction of the US$2.265bn (£1.8bn) project in late 2021 once all environmental permits are issued.

The 1.2 million-square-foot building with 30 gates will replace the existing 1960s era terminal.

Construction will take place in two stages to ensure that the current number of gates remain available throughout the build.

During the first phase, scheduled to open in first quarter of 2025, 19 new gates will be added. The next phase, scheduled to open in early 2027, will add 11 new gates.

The terminal has been designed with a range of sustainable and energy-efficient features. A series of airfield improvements, including new, redesigned taxiways, will help reduce aircraft taxiing times, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions. An underground fuel-delivery system will reduce the need for trucks to deliver fuel to aircrafts and result in fewer emissions and quicker turnarounds at the gates.

