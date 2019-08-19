Hochtief wins Australian hospital contract

The NSW government has appointed CPB, which is part of Hochtief’s Cimic Group, to deliver the Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment Stage 2 project.

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “CPB Contractors will bring the valuable experience from our other leading hospital projects to deliver a first-class facility for the people of Campbelltown and surrounding areas.”

The Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment Stage 2 expands key clinical and support services, and integrates and expands mental health facilities and paediatric facilities. The works include a new clinical services building, enhanced medical and surgical services for children; new mental health units, a birthing and maternity ward, operating theatres, an intensive care unit and an emergency department with more treatment spaces.

Construction is expected to be complete by mid-2023.

