Homes England signs with Vistry for Milton Keynes housing

Tattenhoe Park

The 196 mixed tenure homes, including 59 designated as affordable, are being built under Vistry’s Countryside Partnerships for Homes England and Paradigm Housing.

This phase of the village-style neighbourhood on the outskirts of Milton Keynes marks a milestone for Vistry at Tattenhoe Park following the launch of phase three in 2022.

In total, Vistry will deliver a total of 514 new homes across phases thee and seven along with a range of amenities and landscaping in the wider Tattenhoe Park site.

The reserved matters application for this phase was submitted at the start of the year and a determination is expected in early spring. Work is expectred to start on start at the end of 2024, pending approval on the application.

The first units within this fourth phase are expected to be completed in summer 2025.

Verity MacMahon, managing director at Vistry Central Home Counties said: “This site has been progressing at pace since it launched back in 2022 and we’re thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Homes England – as well as working with Paradigm Housing – to deliver this next phase at Tattenhoe Park.”

