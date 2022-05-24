Hope Valley rail works gets under way

Bamford station on the Hope Valley line

Work on the railway will remove several bottlenecks between Manchester and Sheffield to allow passenger trains to overtake slower freight trains.

The Hope Valley Capacity Scheme is one of the government’s priority transport schemes in the north of England.

On Sunday 29th May, and every weekend throughout July, Dore & Totley, Grindleford, Bamford and Hathersage stations will be closed for the works.

The £145m package of improvements includes:

A new platform and accessible footbridge with lifts at Dore & Totley station

A railway loop between Bamford and Hathersage

A new overbridge at Hathersage West, replacing the current foot crossing to improve safety

Signalling improvements along the line

Platform extensions to allow for more carriages on services.

VolkerRailStory JV’s contract is worth £80m

Hannah Lomas, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We’re so pleased to see this major work begin – it’ll make Hope Valley stations and train services better, and improve reliability for passengers in the future.”

