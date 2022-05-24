  1. Instagram
Tue May 24 2022

  3. Hope Valley rail works gets under way

12 hours Network Rail contractor VolkerRailStory Joint Venture starts work on a £145m project to remove bottlenecks on the Hope Valley line this weekend.

Bamford station on the Hope Valley line
Bamford station on the Hope Valley line

Work on the railway will remove several bottlenecks between Manchester and Sheffield to allow passenger trains to overtake slower freight trains.

The Hope Valley Capacity Scheme is one of the government’s priority transport schemes in the north of England.

On Sunday 29th May, and every weekend throughout July, Dore & Totley, Grindleford, Bamford and Hathersage stations will be closed for the works.

The £145m package of improvements includes:

  • A new platform and accessible footbridge with lifts at Dore & Totley station
  • A railway loop between Bamford and Hathersage
  • A new overbridge at Hathersage West, replacing the current foot crossing to improve safety
  • Signalling improvements along the line
  • Platform extensions to allow for more carriages on services.

VolkerRailStory JV’s contract is worth £80m

Hannah Lomas, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We’re so pleased to see this major work begin – it’ll make Hope Valley stations and train services better, and improve reliability for passengers in the future.”

