Hose repair firms come together

Established in 1995, Euro Hydraulics Mobile is the largest independent emergency on-site hose replacement service in South Wales, a region not previously covered by Hydroscand.

Euro Hydraulics Mobile’s founder Christian Greedy will work with Rebecca Galley, Hydroscand’s UK managing director, to integrate the acquired business into the group.

Hydroscand is a Swedish family-owned business that sells and distributes hose and fluid components across in 20 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Rebecca Galley said: “Euro Hydraulics Mobile is a highly successful fluid power solutions business with a strong local brand and impressive performance. Together, we will increase our offering and extend our mobile hose repair service in South Wales and the west of England, improving our customers’ experience.”

Christian Greedy added: “As founder, I am extremely proud of all that we have achieved so far. We know that Euro Hydraulics Mobile is capable of achieving much more. So, our priority was to find a partner with shared goals and values who would help it to fulfil its future potential. We are confident that we have selected the right partner and that Euro Hydraulics Mobile will continue to prosper as part of the Hydroscand Group.”

This is Hydroscand’s second investment already this year – in January it acquired the assets of Southampton-based JC Mobile Hydraulics. The firm continues to seek further acquisition opportunities for mobile hose repair and fittings businesses.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk