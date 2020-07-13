Howard wins Bradford junction upgrade

The junction at Greengates

The City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council selected Howard Civil Engineering to widen and improve the intersection of Harrogate Road and New Line at Greengates following its work on the Hard Ings Road improvement scheme in Keighley.

Work on site starts on Monday 27th July.

Harrogate Road is a key commuter route between Bradford, Rawdon and Harrogate, and is also the primary access between Bradford and the Leeds Bradford Airport in Yeadon. New Line is a main route between Keighley, Bingley, Shipley, and Leeds. Their intersection is a major traffic pinchpoint.

The project will see Howard Civil Engineering widen the existing highway on all four arms of the junction, signal upgrades and a P-loop. There will also be new cycle lanes and pedestrian islands, and more controlled crossings. Some 70 metres of new carriageway is required, in total.

Works are scheduled to last a total of 64 weeks.

Howard Civil Engineering has added 3- and 5-tonne Volvo excavators and 3- and 8-tonne Komatsu excavators to tackle its expanding workload

Bradford’s Telegraph & Argus newspaper reported last year that the overall cost of the scheme, including contingencies, and preliminary demolition work, had risen from an initial estimate of £8.7m to £11.4m.

Howard Civil Engineering's contract is vaued at £3.1m. The contract value was initially advertised as £4.5m (not £45m as previousoy reported).

The scheme’s community liaison officer, Sophie Henderson, said: “This is a complex scheme that needs to be managed sympathetically with regards to the many interfaces with residents, businesses and local service providers. As successfully achieved on the Hard Ings Road improvement scheme, liaising with our stakeholders throughout the contract will remain our number one priority.”

