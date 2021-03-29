HS2 reveals shortlist for high voltage power systems

CGI of Small Dean Viaduct on the HS2 route

The contract, estimated at £523m, is for the electrical systems covering 280km of the UK's new high speed rail link.

The contract opportunity covers the design and construction between London, Birmingham and Crewe, where HS2 trains will join the existing West Coast Mainline.

The following organisations will be invited to tender:

Colas / Eiffage Joint Venture

Siemens / Costain Joint Venture

SSE Enterprise Contracting / Linxon / Arcadis Joint Venture

UK Power Networks Services (Contracting)

The winner of the contract – expected to be decided in 2022 – will be responsible for the design as well as manufacture, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the HV power supply systems.

Approximately 50 traction sub-stations will be built alongside the line between London and Crewe in order to deliver power from the National Grid to the trains. The contractor will also deliver a dedicated HV non-traction power network that will provide power to stations, shafts, portals, depots and railway systems along the route.

HS2 Ltd’s procurement and commercial director David Poole said: “The shortlist for high voltage power supply systems is another major milestone as we put in place the key rail systems teams that will take over once the civil engineering stage is finished.”

