HyperTunnel signs exclusivity deal with AmcoGiffen

Pictured (left to right) are Steve Jordan of HyperTunnel, AmcoGiffen managing director John Booth, AmcoGiffen operations director Dave Thomas and Matthew Love of HyperTunnel

AmcoGiffen, part of Renew Holdings, is now the only contractor able to offer HyperTunnel’s underground construction methods in the UK railway sector.

Under the exclusive distributor agreement (EDA), AmcoGiffen has exclusive rights to use HyperTunnel technology – including digital twins, robotics, 3D printing and digital underground surveying, supported by artificial intelligence and virtual reality – for all enhancements, repair, rehabilitation and monitoring of underground spaces, slopes and track bed infrastructure, including stabilisation and water management.

AmcoGiffen operations director Dave Thomas said: “We are convinced that the future of maintaining underground structures lies in robotics and automation. AmcoGiffen is equipped and ready to partner with HyperTunnel to pioneer its approaches in the UK rail sector while being fully aware of the challenges that may lie ahead for an early adopter of such exciting technology. This exclusive contract represents a significant business opportunity for AmcoGiffen and reflects our long-term ambition to lead innovation in the UK rail sector.”

Steve Jordan, co-chief executive of HyperTunnel, said: “Construction and maintenance companies are consumed day-to-day with delivering against contracts on tight margins. Yet, at the same time, they need to develop sustainable innovations that will take their businesses forward, potentially leading the next technological leap.

“Through this EDA, AmcoGiffen can tap into our approaches and methodologies, R&D investment and industry experts from day one. It is a win-win – our products are commercially ready and in AmcoGiffen we have a partner that will allow us to get robots into the ground quickly and prove the HyperTunnel method in an unforgiving commercial and operational environment.”

