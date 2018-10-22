Hyundai adds to dealer network

Steve Corner and Brian Conn set up TBS plant in September 2018

TBS Plant is a newly formed company set up by Steve Corner and Brian Conn, who previously worked for other Hyundai dealers.

Steve Corner said: “The original focus of TBS was to distribute screening and crushing brands which include Maximus, Rubble Master and Pronar where we have established a successful dealership since September. The Hyundai Construction Equipment franchise became unexpectedly available and the opportunity arose for us to take the brand on in addition to our current products.”

Hyundai UK & Ireland sales manager Tony Reeves said: “The TBS team bring with them a wealth of experience in the supply of construction equipment and we are very pleased to have them on board. Their knowledge of Hyundai construction equipment is second to none and through TBS Plant, Hyundai are now able to offer our local customers the full line of construction machinery and the highest levels of sales, aftermarket and parts support.”