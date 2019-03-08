Indian government approves four power projects

The projects are at Buxar in Bihar), Khurja (UP), Kishtwar (Jammu & Kashmir) and Sirwani in Sikkim). In addition to these, the cabinet approved measures to promote development of hydro power and to alleviate the stress in thermal power projects.

The schemes include a hydro project on the River Chenab in Jammu & Kashmir. It involves construction of a 135m-high concrete gravity dam and is intended to accelerate the process of development of remote areas of the state. Construction is expected to take 4.5 years.

In order to promote hydropower sector, the cabinet has agreed to declare large hydropower projects - those of above 25MW capacity - as renewable energy. There will be extended budgetary support for flood moderation and enabling infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Methodology for tariff setting has also been revised.